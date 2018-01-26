MSU coach blocks Bobby Hauck on Twitter

According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
A Polson restaurant owner says she doesn't understand why the city is demanding that she vacate her restaurant and tear the building down.
Another slow start to the second half doomed Montana State as the Bobcat men fell to Northern Arizona 77-75.
At the end of the first quarter, things did not look pretty for the Montana Lady Griz. Down 16-4 at one point in the opening frame, Montana could not find a shot, and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds were hitting from deep. But a solid defensive effort, as well as a dominant third quarter, pushed the Lady Griz to the victory in Cedar City 74-65. The star of the game was a freshman from Malta, Sophia Stiles. She came off the bench and scored a career high 26 points. Throw in six rebound...
For the second time in Montana history the Griz are off to an 8-0 start to conference play with a 71-46 win over Southern Utah. It wasn't a beautiful game offensively as Montana had just 30 first half points. Michael Oguine had 14 in the first half (22 total) while Ahmaad Rorie had 19 second half points (21 total) to lead the Griz. Montana will now face Northern Arizona who picked up their first conference win over MSU 77-75 on Saturday on SWX.
Legendary actor Bill Pullman will be in Bozeman tonight at the Emerson Crawford Theater to premiere his brand new movie “The Ballad of Lefty Brown.” In this one on one interview, we chat with Pullman about his new movie and his love for Montana. The synopsis of the movie is about a cowboy, Lefty Brown, who witnesses the murder of his longtime partner Senator Edward Johnson. Brown, played by Pullman, sets out to find the killers and avenge his friend's death. Pullman has ...
In education news, Seth Bodnar is taking the reins at the University of Montana looking to fix a dwindling enrollment with a 25-percent drop in students the last eight years University of Montana President, Seth Bodnar, said that the University does have a strong brand, but he said that what they need to work on is communicating those strengths to the public.
A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu.
Firefighters responding to a house fire in Emigrant found two people and a dog, all deceased, inside the home.
A western Montana school district is asking that a federal lawsuit be thrown out, saying district officials did not know about many of a student's allegations that she was being sexually harassed by a music teacher.
A 19-year-old detention officer from Townsend died in a head-on crash with a semi on Wednesday, according to the Granite County Sheriff's Department.
A man and woman are charged with felonies after a baby in their care was found with multiple broken bones.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man who pushed another man to his death from a bridge over northwestern Montana's Flathead River has been sentenced to 70 years in prison. Cecil Rice was sentenced Thursday for the April 26 death of 34-year-old Anthony Walthers, whose body was recovered from Flathead Lake about a mile from the river's mouth. Rice was convicted of murder. Investigators say Rice was angry because he believed Walthers had made an inappropriate remark about Rice'...
