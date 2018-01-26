MSU coach blocks Bobby Hauck on Twitter - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

MSU coach blocks Bobby Hauck on Twitter

The Cat-Griz rivalry is playing out on the competing football coaches' Twitter accounts.

Montana Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck posted a screencap showing that he was blocked by MSU coach Jeff Choate. "I've been blocked! #badneighbor," Hauck wrote.

Another Griz fan responded to Hauck that he, too, seemed to have been blocked by Choate.

Choate's Twitter account mostly posts motivational sayings in support of the Cats.

UPDATE: Choate has reponded via Twitter that "tall fences make good neigbors":

Hauck first coached the Griz from 2003 to 2009, a period in which the Griz won seven straight Big Sky conference championships, but also saw several players arrested for crimes including burglary, assault and rape. In 2009, Hauck also refused to speak to Montana Kaimin reporters when they asked him about how the department would handle players accused of serious crimes.

UM announced last fall that they were bringing Hauck back to coach football in 2018. He promised that he and the athletics department would work with the community.

