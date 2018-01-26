Bozeman City Commission delays plans for new Law and Justice Center

According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
Another slow start to the second half doomed Montana State as the Bobcat men fell to Northern Arizona 77-75.
At the end of the first quarter, things did not look pretty for the Montana Lady Griz. Down 16-4 at one point in the opening frame, Montana could not find a shot, and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds were hitting from deep. But a solid defensive effort, as well as a dominant third quarter, pushed the Lady Griz to the victory in Cedar City 74-65. The star of the game was a freshman from Malta, Sophia Stiles. She came off the bench and scored a career high 26 points. Throw in six rebound...
For the second time in Montana history the Griz are off to an 8-0 start to conference play with a 71-46 win over Southern Utah. It wasn't a beautiful game offensively as Montana had just 30 first half points. Michael Oguine had 14 in the first half (22 total) while Ahmaad Rorie had 19 second half points (21 total) to lead the Griz. Montana will now face Northern Arizona who picked up their first conference win over MSU 77-75 on Saturday on SWX.
A multi-million-dollar gift will allow Flathead Valley Community College...
A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu.
Firefighters responding to a house fire in Emigrant found two people and a dog, all deceased, inside the home.
A man and woman are charged with felonies after a baby in their care was found with multiple broken bones.
A 19-year-old detention officer from Townsend died in a head-on crash with a semi on Wednesday, according to the Granite County Sheriff's Department.
RITZVILLE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Boise man died in a rollover crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 90 about one mile west of Ritzville. Troopers say Sonny Zeko was driving his pickup truck east on I-90 when he lost control on the icy road. The vehicle rolled down the embankment and Zeko was ejected. The pickup truck came to rest on its wheels. State troopers say Zeko was not wearing a seat belt; he died at the scene. The state
A western Montana school district is asking that a federal lawsuit be thrown out, saying district officials did not know about many of a student's allegations that she was being sexually harassed by a music teacher.
