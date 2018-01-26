Bozeman City Commission delays plans for new Law and Justice Cen - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bozeman City Commission delays plans for new Law and Justice Center

City officials have decided to delay going to the voters for the new Law and Justice Center. This project has been an ongoing dilemma in the Gallatin County and it has only become more and more complicated.

City Commissioner Terry Cunningham says they have two options on the table when it comes to building a new law and justice center, they can go with the county and build a law enforcement building then a couple years later add on a courts building.

Or, they can do something on their own and build a public safety complex on land that city owns on Rouse. This building would include the courts, Bozeman Fire Station Number One and would also include the Bozeman City Police but, Cunningham says they have a lot of work to do before they can send it to the voters.

Cunningham said, “We have to get it right. We absolutely have to get it right. We have been before the voters on two previous occasions and the ballot initiative has been rejected. So, we have to be thoughtful, we have to be deliberate and we have to make sure that we engage the voters and let them know what we are thinking.”

Cunningham says they are targeting the November ballot but, many things could change between now and then.

