Cats split against Northern Arizona

Another slow start to the second half doomed Montana State as the Bobcat men fell to Northern Arizona 77-75.

Devonte Klines scores 11 of his 15 points in the second half, but Tyler Hall’s last second shot hit the side of the rim and the Cats dropped to 11-10 overall and 4-4 in conference. Sam Neumann and Joe Mvuezolo joined Klines in double figures with 14 and 11 points, respectively. The Lumberjacks were led by a career-high 27 points from Torry Johnson.

The Bobcats led 36-32 at the half, but poor shooting and defensive woes plagued the team throughout the second half. The Cats allowed the Lumberjacks to shoot 55.6% in the second half, while the Cats shot just 41.9%. Hall's offensive struggles continued against NAU, as the preseason Big Sky MVP scored just 7 points in 31 minutes and was just 1-7 from long range. 

The Bobcats will look to bounce back on Saturday, when they play host to Southern Utah, with tip-off scheduled for 2 pm at Worthington Arena.

The Montana State women continues to find their rhythm on offense, as the Bobcats raced past the Lumberjacks 78-56 at the Walkup Skydome.

Oliana Squires scored a career-high 21 points to lead the Cats to their first road victory since a win at Long Beach State back in November.

The Cats raced out to a 20-5 lead in the first quarter thanks to some hot shooting and smothering defense. The team extended their advantage to 45-16 at the half with Squires contributing 15 points in the first 20 minutes. The Cats pushed their lead to 67-31 early in the fourth quarter before Head Coach Tricia Binford emptied her bench.

Hannah Caudill (11) and Madeline Smith (10) joined Squires in double figures, with Smith adding 10 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season. After her seven assists on Thursday, Caudill moved to just assists shy of third place on the Bobcat's all-time assist chart. Nine of ten Bobcats who suited up, scored against the Lumberjacks.

The Cats move to 11-8 overall and 5-3 in Big Sky play following the win.

Next up is a 12:30 contest on Saturday at Southern Utah.

