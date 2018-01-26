Cats split against Northern Arizona

Another slow start to the second half doomed Montana State as the Bobcat men fell to Northern Arizona 77-75.
At the end of the first quarter, things did not look pretty for the Montana Lady Griz. Down 16-4 at one point in the opening frame, Montana could not find a shot, and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds were hitting from deep. But a solid defensive effort, as well as a dominant third quarter, pushed the Lady Griz to the victory in Cedar City 74-65. The star of the game was a freshman from Malta, Sophia Stiles. She came off the bench and scored a career high 26 points. Throw in six rebound...
For the second time in Montana history the Griz are off to an 8-0 start to conference play with a 71-46 win over Southern Utah. It wasn't a beautiful game offensively as Montana had just 30 first half points. Michael Oguine had 14 in the first half (22 total) while Ahmaad Rorie had 19 second half points (21 total) to lead the Griz. Montana will now face Northern Arizona who picked up their first conference win over MSU 77-75 on Saturday on SWX.
You've probably seen the Newlywed show right? Well our Shaun Rainey applies those same rules and turns the Schweyen household into the latest set on the Game Show Network to bring us "The Schweyen Game."
Check out the top playmakers from the last week in sports.
According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
A multi-million-dollar gift will allow Flathead Valley Community College...
Tillie matched his career-high of 27 points, after shooting 11-14 from the field, while Kispert shot 8-16 from the field and adding ten rebounds.
Junior Mikayla Ferenz picked up her sixth 30-point performance and senior Geraldine McCorkell recorded her third consecutive double-double in Idaho's 79-71 win.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs made it 11-straight wins and defense led the way again on Thursday night as they defeated Portland, 75-36, at home.
It was Bogdan Bliznyuk's night to set the school's career scoring record, but it was his teammates who made sure he had a victory to go with his near triple-double of 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
The loss snaps a four-game win streak for Eastern, who moves to 10-10 overall and 5-3 in Big Sky play. North Dakota improves to 10-9 and 3-5 in the conference.
Pelluer started the first three games of 2017 but missed the final 10 games with a foot injury.
A man and woman are charged with felonies after a baby in their care was found with multiple broken bones.
A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu.
RITZVILLE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Boise man died in a rollover crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 90 about one mile west of Ritzville. Troopers say Sonny Zeko was driving his pickup truck east on I-90 when he lost control on the icy road. The vehicle rolled down the embankment and Zeko was ejected. The pickup truck came to rest on its wheels. State troopers say Zeko was not wearing a seat belt; he died at the scene. The state
Southeast Montana will soon be featured on the Travel Channel's popular show "Mysteries at the Museum."
Firefighters responding to a house fire in Emigrant found two people and a dog, all deceased, inside the home.
Montana State Prison Warden Michael Fletcher was fired before the end of his 12-month probationary period.
