Lady Griz beat SUU 74-65, move to 6-2 in conference

At the end of the first quarter, things did not look pretty for the Montana Lady Griz. Down 16-4 at one point in the opening frame, Montana could not find a shot, and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds were hitting from deep. But a solid defensive effort, as well as a dominant third quarter, pushed the Lady Griz to the victory in Cedar City 74-65.

The star of the game was a freshman from Malta, Sophia Stiles. She came off the bench and scored a career high 26 points. Throw in six rebounds, and Stiles easily had her best game wearing a Lady Griz uniform. 

After losing to Montana State last weekend by double digits, the Lady Griz came out of the gates sluggish. But after a solid comeback win tonight, the Lady Griz stay tied atop the Big Sky Conference with a 6-2 record. 

The Lady Griz make the second half of a long road trip as they travel to Flagstaff for a Saturday game against NAU, which lost to Montana State by 20 tonight.

