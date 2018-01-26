Griz beat SUU 71-46, become second team in UM history to start 8-0

At the end of the first quarter, things did not look pretty for the Montana Lady Griz. Down 16-4 at one point in the opening frame, Montana could not find a shot, and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds were hitting from deep. But a solid defensive effort, as well as a dominant third quarter, pushed the Lady Griz to the victory in Cedar City 74-65. The star of the game was a freshman from Malta, Sophia Stiles. She came off the bench and scored a career high 26 points. Throw in six rebound...

For the second time in Montana history the Griz are off to an 8-0 start to conference play with a 71-46 win over Southern Utah. It wasn't a beautiful game offensively as Montana had just 30 first half points. Michael Oguine had 14 in the first half (22 total) while Ahmaad Rorie had 19 second half points (21 total) to lead the Griz. Montana will now face Northern Arizona who picked up their first conference win over MSU 77-75 on Saturday on SWX.

You've probably seen the Newlywed show right? Well our Shaun Rainey applies those same rules and turns the Schweyen household into the latest set on the Game Show Network to bring us "The Schweyen Game."

The University of Montana teams split the series with Montana State as the Lady Griz fall 81-64 but are still tied for first in the conference at 5-2. Meanwhile the men dominate in the second half holding the Cats to just 4 made shots on 17% shooting as they improve to 7-0 in Big Sky play. Player guests Bobby Moorehead and Sophia Stiles join host Shaun Rainey to talk about the weekend and what lies ahead for both teams.