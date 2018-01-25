FVCC receives $2.5 million to expand campus

A multi-million-dollar gift will allow Flathead Valley Community College to expand its Kalispell campus in the coming years.

A generous $2.5 million gift from a Kalispell family is just the latest donation to FVCC’s 'One Campaign.'

The privately funded campaign has raised $5.6 million to date to expand the campus.

That money will go toward a new library and learning commons building.

We're told it will give students and faculty more space with larger study group areas as well as cutting-edge technology.

"Breaking ground, probably by May and moving forward with that. Hopefully, opening that library building about this time next year in 2019. In January 2019,” said Colleen Unterreiner, Executive Director, FVCC Foundation.

However, that's only phase one in their plan. Phase two is to put in a college center that will cost $15 million.

The college center that will serve as a performance, lecture hall, and activity center.

One student, I talked to told me the new buildings will make a big difference for the school.

Construction on both phases is expected to be complete in 2020.