"The boys from Big Sandy": Tester hints at Pearl Jam 2018 campai - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

"The boys from Big Sandy": Tester hints at Pearl Jam 2018 campaign appearance

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

With the announcement that Pearl Jam plays Missoula this summer, comes a hint that Sen. Jon Tester may be a special guest.

The Democrat seeks reelection to the U.S. Senate this year, and has previously been supported by Pearl Jam.

Tester and Jeff Ament, the band's bassist, are both from the small community of Big Sandy. Tester hinted at a possible campaign stop on his Instagram page, captioned: "The boys from Big Sandy are reuniting. Stay tuned... #montanamoment#tbt"

It wouldn't be the grunge band's first appearance in support of the senator. Pearl Jam played Missoula in 2005, when they appeared at the Adams Center to raise money for Tester's first Senate bid, and again in 2012, when proceeds from some  VIP ticket packages benefited Tester's campaign.

A post shared by @jontester on

Pearl Jam plays Washington-Grizzly Stadium in August; click here for more information.

Related: Pearl Jam officially announces Missoula tour stop

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Avalanche danger HIGH in West Central Montana backcountry

    Avalanche danger HIGH in West Central Montana backcountry

    Friday, January 12 2018 10:00 AM EST2018-01-12 15:00:09 GMT

    According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.

    According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.

  • Fatal shooting under investigation in Custer County

    Fatal shooting under investigation in Custer County

    Thursday, January 25 2018 7:27 PM EST2018-01-26 00:27:51 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 7:27 PM EST2018-01-26 00:27:51 GMT

    One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Custer County Thursday. 

    One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Custer County Thursday. 

  • Guide cited after clients drive on Yellowstone boardwalk

    Guide cited after clients drive on Yellowstone boardwalk

    Thursday, January 25 2018 7:20 PM EST2018-01-26 00:20:54 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 7:24 PM EST2018-01-26 00:24:26 GMT

    A snowmobile guide has been cited for directing clients to drive onto a boardwalk next to the Old Faithful geyser last weekend in Yellowstone National Park.

    A snowmobile guide has been cited for directing clients to drive onto a boardwalk next to the Old Faithful geyser last weekend in Yellowstone National Park.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.