"The boys from Big Sandy": Tester hints at Pearl Jam 2018 campaign appearance

With the announcement that Pearl Jam plays Missoula this summer, comes a hint that Sen. Jon Tester may be a special guest.

The Democrat seeks reelection to the U.S. Senate this year, and has previously been supported by Pearl Jam.

Tester and Jeff Ament, the band's bassist, are both from the small community of Big Sandy. Tester hinted at a possible campaign stop on his Instagram page, captioned: "The boys from Big Sandy are reuniting. Stay tuned... #montanamoment#tbt"

It wouldn't be the grunge band's first appearance in support of the senator. Pearl Jam played Missoula in 2005, when they appeared at the Adams Center to raise money for Tester's first Senate bid, and again in 2012, when proceeds from some VIP ticket packages benefited Tester's campaign.

A post shared by @jontester on Jan 25, 2018 at 12:48pm PST

Pearl Jam plays Washington-Grizzly Stadium in August; click here for more information.

Related: Pearl Jam officially announces Missoula tour stop