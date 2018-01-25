How to adjust Facebook News Feed preferences

A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu.
A man and woman are charged with felonies after a baby in their care was found with multiple broken bones.
A fatal accident on Interstate 90 slowed traffic Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters responding to a house fire in Emigrant found two people and a dog, all deceased, inside the home.
To be a cheerleader, practice and repetition are key to help bring passion and energy to your team’s fans. And today at Hamilton Middle School, the cheerleaders are going through different chants with a coach that has held the very same pom poms as they do.
A 19-year-old detention officer from Townsend died in a head-on crash with a semi on Wednesday, according to the Granite County Sheriff's Department.
Legendary actor Bill Pullman will be in Bozeman tonight at the Emerson Crawford Theater to premiere his brand new movie “The Ballad of Lefty Brown.” In this one on one interview, we chat with Pullman about his new movie and his love for Montana. The synopsis of the movie is about a cowboy, Lefty Brown, who witnesses the murder of his longtime partner Senator Edward Johnson. Brown, played by Pullman, sets out to find the killers and avenge his friend's death. Pullman has ...
