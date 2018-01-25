How to adjust Facebook News Feed preferences

With recent adjustments made to Facebook's news feed, you may be wondering how to adjust your preferences to see your favorite pages and people first.

Facebook news feed gives these instructions for changing who you see first. Type in the Facebook "search" bar to look for the name of the person or page you want to follow. Here's the ABC FOX Montana Facebook page. Next, follow these instructions:

To use see first from a profile or Page:

If you're not already following the profile or Page, click Follow near their cover photo Hover over Following or Liked near their cover photo Select See First

Note: You can select up to 30 people or Pages to see first. Your selections aren't ranked (ex: your first selection isn't seen first, your second selection isn't seen second).

You can also change your preferences from the News Feed:

To view your News Feed preferences:

Click in the top right corner of any Facebook page (ex: your home page) Select News Feed Preferences

To adjust your News Feed preferences:

Click Prioritize who to see first to make posts from people or Pages appear at the top of your News Feed. Learn about see first.

Click here for more instructions from Facebook.