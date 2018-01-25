Montana school district responds to lawsuit over harassment - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana school district responds to lawsuit over harassment

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A western Montana school district is asking that a federal lawsuit be thrown out, saying district officials did not know about many of a student's allegations that she was being sexually harassed by a music teacher.
  
The girl and her family filed a federal complaint in December alleging the Frenchtown School District did not adequately protect the girl from being harassed and groped by teacher Troy Bashor, despite receiving a similar complaint against him years earlier.
  
He has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor sexual assault.
  
The lawsuit also claims the school did not do its part to stop harassment directed at the girl after she reported her allegations to law enforcement.
  
The Missoulian reports the district responded that it investigated all claims of harassment the girl and her family brought to the school's attention.
  
Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

