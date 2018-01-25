Granite County confirms detention officer killed in I-90 crash - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Granite County confirms detention officer killed in I-90 crash

A 19-year-old detention officer from Townsend died in a head-on crash with a semi on Wednesday, according to the Granite County Sheriff's Department.

The Montana Highway Patrol says that on Wednesday around 3 PM, Dominic Stefano's pickup crossed the median and collided with a semi near mile marker 133 on I-90, in Granite County near the Bearmouth area.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger who was in the truck with him was taken to the hospital, but MHP didn't have an update on his condition. The semi driver was also injured, but his condition is also unknown.

MHP Trooper Tom Gill says it's unclear why Stefano's pickup crossed the center line, since the road conditions were dry at the time. Gill did say that alcohol and drugs are not currently suspected as factors in the crash.

The Broadwater County Sheriff's Department also posted a memorial to Stefano. He's the second major loss for the department in less than a year. In May 2017, Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

