Nonprofit ranks MSU "most LGBTQ-friendly" college in Montana

BOZEMAN- Montana State University has been recognized for offering the most welcoming environment for LGBTQ students in the state of Montana.

The rankings, released by BestColleges.com and the nonprofit Campus Pride, list MSU as having a number of inclusive programs and amenities for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer-identified students:

gender-neutral restrooms and lockers

a counseling resource called Diversity and Inclusion Student Commons (DISC)

Queer Straight Alliance advocacy group

training for faculty and staff in LGBTQ-inclusive practices

LGBTQ Mentoring Program

DISC director Ariel Donohue said MSU is "thrilled" to receive the recognition: This ranking reflects the coordinated efforts of many campus units to create an inclusive environment for LGBTQ students. We will continue to strengthen our support services for all underrepresented students, including those within the LGBTQ community.”

When it comes to Montana's neighboring states, the poll also names the University of Idaho, University of Washington, North Dakota State University and University of Wyoming as the best LGBTQ-friendly colleges in those states.

Nearly 4 percent of the U.S. population identifies as LGBTQ, according to Gallup.