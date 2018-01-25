Ski film legend Warren Miller dies at 93

Outdoor film legend Warren Miller died peacefully on Wednesday at age 93. He died at home in Orcas Island, Washington.

The Seattle Times reported the news on Thursday, saying that Miller was beloved among the winter sports community for producing more than 500 outdoor films in his long career.

Donations can be made in his name to the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center in Big Sky, Mont. Miller and his wife, Laurie, divided their time between Washington and Big Sky. The Warren Miller PAC posted a memorial to him today, saying: "Today, we mourn the loss of our namesake. He inspired us all with his stories and his love for the mountains. Warren, we love you and will miss you dearly. Rest in peace."