UM President changes the way the University messages their brand - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UM President changes the way the University messages their brand

MISSOULA -

In education news, Seth Bodnar is taking the reins at the University of Montana looking to fix a dwindling enrollment with a 25-percent drop in students the last eight years

University of Montana President, Seth Bodnar, said that the University does have a strong brand, but he said that what they need to work on is communicating those strengths to the public.

Bodnar laid out what he sees as um's strengths on his list a diverse and valuable education, renowned science programs with three of the top 50 most influential scientific minds in the world, the largest number of medical students in the state, great arts and humanities with a top creative writing program and one of the region's best professional schools.

"And that combination is exactly what I think the world needs of a university today and exactly the type of preparation that a young woman, a young man needs as they enter a very complex and dynamic world," said Bodnar

Bodnar believes UM can do a better job communicating those strengths to the public.

"Build better communications strategies, more integrated marketing, communications, and recruitment strategies from the very first time a student hears about the University of Montana or an alumni or a parent hears about the University of Montana all the way to the arrival of that student on campus," said Bodnar.

UM students I talked to are excited to see some of those messaging changes.

They think it will pay off in the long run.

"It's been growing back towards normal. I mean all the things budget crisis and raising tuition doesn't look too good especially because it is not too cheap compared to what we make," said a student.

"It might bring some new ideas to the university. And help our budget and problems with all that," said another student.

Bodnar said that he has the strong foundation to solve those problems and move the school forward. 

"The good news is if you don't have a good institution all the shiny brochures and marketing material in the world can't fix that. But we have a great institution. And so as we better align our efforts to talk about all that and recruit students more heavily we'll start seeing the returns of all that," said Bodnar.

In addition to the great institution, Bodnar said life outside the UM campus is something the school can offer too.

Among other things the town itself is a huge selling point with its unique culture

Bodnar adds he plans on working with students, deans, and other faculty about ways to improve UM.

