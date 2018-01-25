Firefighters find two dead in Emigrant house fire

Firefighters responding to a house fire in Emigrant found two people and a dog, all deceased, inside the home.

The Park County Sheriff's Office says a neighbor called in the fire around 4 a.m. on Thursday. Paradise Valley Fire, Park County Rural Fire and the Park County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. Inside, they found the two individuals, who have not yet been positively identified.

Authorities are investigating.

The small community of Emigrant is located near Chico Hot Springs, south of Livingston.