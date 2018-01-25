Actor Bill Pullman talks new movie and love for Montana in sit down interview

Legendary actor Bill Pullman will be in Bozeman tonight at the Emerson Crawford Theater to premiere his brand new movie “The Ballad of Lefty Brown.” In this one on one interview, we chat with Pullman about his new movie and his love for Montana.

The synopsis of the movie is about a cowboy, Lefty Brown, who witnesses the murder of his longtime partner Senator Edward Johnson. Brown, played by Pullman, sets out to find the killers and avenge his friend's death.

Pullman has ties to Montana since he worked for Shakespeare in the Parks and taught at MSU in the early part of his career; he also owns an estate in Southwest Montana.

The showing is Thurs., Jan. 25, at 7:30 PM. Cost of admission is $15 for general admission and $30 for reserved seating, which includes a meet and greet.

The film is rated R and runs 111 minutes.

After its showing it Bozeman, it will air in Whitehall, Helena and Missoula.