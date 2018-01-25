Actor Bill Pullman talks new movie and love for Montana in sit down interview

According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
A fatal accident on Interstate 90 slowed traffic Wednesday afternoon.
Thanks to a grant from the Montana governor's office the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival website will get a major upgrade.
To be a cheerleader, practice and repetition are key to help bring passion and energy to your team’s fans. And today at Hamilton Middle School, the cheerleaders are going through different chants with a coach that has held the very same pom poms as they do.
Two Bear Air has posted footage of their rescue of two Bigfork students who fell 8 feet when snow unexpectedly collapsed under them.
A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu.
A man and woman are charged with felonies after a baby in their care was found with multiple broken bones.
Glacier National Park's 'Bark Ranger' Gracie, is a fan favorite. The pup has more than 14,000 followers on Instagram.
Most of her followers may view her as cute, fluffy Border Collie. However, for animals like goats, sheep and deer, Gracie is seen as a predator, which actually helps her do her job.
Virtual reality is growing in popularity as a medium for both entertainment and therapeutic purposes. Some of the most popular virtual reality apps may be ones you already use, like Google Arts and Culture.
