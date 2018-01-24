UPDATE: Broadwater County officer involved in fatal crash on I-90 near Bearmouth

UPDATE: The victim in the crash appears to be an officer with the Broadwater County Sheriff's Department, Dominic Stefano.

The sheriff's office posted on Thursday that Stefano died in a crash on I-90 in Granite County, at approximately the same time and location as the crash reported on Wednesday afternoon.

Stefano appears to have been off-duty at the time.

The Montana Highway Patrol says they cannot currently confirm whether Stefano was the driver of the pickup who was killed yesterday, but did say that a 19-year-old man from Townsend was the victim.

Stefano's death marks the second major loss for the Broadwater Sheriff's Office in less than a year. In May 2017, Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore was shot and killed during a traffic stop. The suspect, Lloyd Barrus, pleaded not guilty and awaits trial.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

1/24/2018: A semi-versus-car crash on Interstate 90 near Clinton, leaves one man dead and sends two to the hospital.

Trooper Thomas Gill of the Montana Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. on I-90 east near mile marker 133. Trooper Gill said the driver of a pickup truck drifted over the center median, before crashing head-on with a semi.

Gill added that the pickup truck driver was pronounced dead on-scene, while both his passenger and the semi driver were transported to Missoula hospitals. The semi driver has since been released and Trooper Gill said he is unaware to the severity of the passengers injuries.

One-lane traffic still remains in the eastbound lane, as a result of the crash. Trooper Gill said road conditions were mostly dry when the accident occurred.

ABC FOX Montana is waiting for additional updates on the accident. We will post more information as it become available.