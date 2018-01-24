UPDATE: Bigfork students recovering after fall on field trip yes - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UPDATE: Bigfork students recovering after fall on field trip yesterday

Posted: Updated:
BIGFORK -

Two Bigfork High School freshmen are recovering after being pulled to safety on a field trip Tuesday. 

Superintendent Matt Jensen said the students were snowshoeing on a cross-curricular field trip when a snow cornice they were standing on gave way. The students fell about six feet. Jensen said one student had a concussion and was released last night.

Jensen said the other student had surgery to repair a broken femur. He said the second student is expected to be released tomorrow. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • St. Ignatius woman missing since October; family worried

    St. Ignatius woman missing since October; family worried

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 1:41 PM EST2018-01-23 18:41:35 GMT

    A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu. 

    A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu. 

  • Fatal crash reported on I-90 near Bearmouth area

    Fatal crash reported on I-90 near Bearmouth area

    Thursday, January 25 2018 12:43 AM EST2018-01-25 05:43:29 GMT

    A fatal accident on Interstate 90 slowed traffic Wednesday afternoon.

    A fatal accident on Interstate 90 slowed traffic Wednesday afternoon.

  • Great Falls couple charged after infant found with broken bones

    Great Falls couple charged after infant found with broken bones

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:08 PM EST2018-01-23 17:08:27 GMT
    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:39 PM EST2018-01-23 17:39:52 GMT

    A man and woman are charged with felonies after a baby in their care was found with multiple broken bones.

    A man and woman are charged with felonies after a baby in their care was found with multiple broken bones.

  • Montana counties designated at high risk for HIV

    Montana counties designated at high risk for HIV

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 6:42 PM EST2018-01-23 23:42:38 GMT

    Two Montana counties, Mineral County and Treasure County are listed among the nation's most at-risk for HIV by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and those counties aren't the only ones impacted. Statewide numbers have also been on the rise for instance between 2015 and 2016, the number of confirmed cases grew and those numbers anticipated to continue growing.

    Two Montana counties, Mineral County and Treasure County are listed among the nation's most at-risk for HIV by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and those counties aren't the only ones impacted. Statewide numbers have also been on the rise for instance between 2015 and 2016, the number of confirmed cases grew and those numbers anticipated to continue growing.

  • WATCH: Helicopter footage shows Bigfork student rescue

    WATCH: Helicopter footage shows Bigfork student rescue

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 7:52 PM EST2018-01-24 00:52:08 GMT

    Two Bear Air has posted footage of their rescue of two Bigfork students who fell 8 feet when snow unexpectedly collapsed under them. 

    Two Bear Air has posted footage of their rescue of two Bigfork students who fell 8 feet when snow unexpectedly collapsed under them. 

  • Unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Montana this summer

    Unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Montana this summer

    Friday, January 19 2018 7:26 PM EST2018-01-20 00:26:59 GMT

    An unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Missoula this summer at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. 

    An unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Missoula this summer at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. 

  • Grizzly Sports Report, 1-22-18

    Grizzly Sports Report, 1-22-18

    Monday, January 22 2018 11:09 PM EST2018-01-23 04:09:22 GMT
    The University of Montana teams split the series with Montana State as the Lady Griz fall 81-64 but are still tied for first in the conference at 5-2. Meanwhile the men dominate in the second half holding the Cats to just 4 made shots on 17% shooting as they improve to 7-0 in Big Sky play. Player guests Bobby Moorehead and Sophia Stiles join host Shaun Rainey to talk about the weekend and what lies ahead for both teams. 
    The University of Montana teams split the series with Montana State as the Lady Griz fall 81-64 but are still tied for first in the conference at 5-2. Meanwhile the men dominate in the second half holding the Cats to just 4 made shots on 17% shooting as they improve to 7-0 in Big Sky play. Player guests Bobby Moorehead and Sophia Stiles join host Shaun Rainey to talk about the weekend and what lies ahead for both teams. 

  • Pearl Jam officially announces Missoula tour stop

    Pearl Jam officially announces Missoula tour stop

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 3:06 PM EST2018-01-24 20:06:09 GMT

    Pearl Jam fans can officially celebrate as the band announced a Missoula stop during a summer tour.

    Pearl Jam fans can officially celebrate as the band announced a Missoula stop during a summer tour.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.