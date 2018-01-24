UPDATE: Bigfork students recovering after fall on field trip yesterday

Two Bigfork High School freshmen are recovering after being pulled to safety on a field trip Tuesday.

Superintendent Matt Jensen said the students were snowshoeing on a cross-curricular field trip when a snow cornice they were standing on gave way. The students fell about six feet. Jensen said one student had a concussion and was released last night.

Jensen said the other student had surgery to repair a broken femur. He said the second student is expected to be released tomorrow.