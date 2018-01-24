Health dept will give toxicology test results to prosecutors

A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu.

Two Montana counties, Mineral County and Treasure County are listed among the nation's most at-risk for HIV by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and those counties aren't the only ones impacted. Statewide numbers have also been on the rise for instance between 2015 and 2016, the number of confirmed cases grew and those numbers anticipated to continue growing.

The University of Montana teams split the series with Montana State as the Lady Griz fall 81-64 but are still tied for first in the conference at 5-2. Meanwhile the men dominate in the second half holding the Cats to just 4 made shots on 17% shooting as they improve to 7-0 in Big Sky play. Player guests Bobby Moorehead and Sophia Stiles join host Shaun Rainey to talk about the weekend and what lies ahead for both teams.