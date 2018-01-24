Health dept will give toxicology test results to prosecutors

According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
Thanks to a grant from the Montana governor's office the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival website will get a major upgrade.
To be a cheerleader, practice and repetition are key to help bring passion and energy to your team’s fans. And today at Hamilton Middle School, the cheerleaders are going through different chants with a coach that has held the very same pom poms as they do.
Two Bear Air has posted footage of their rescue of two Bigfork students who fell 8 feet when snow unexpectedly collapsed under them.
Two Montana high school students were injured in a fall while snowshoeing near Glacier National Park.
A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu.
A man and woman are charged with felonies after a baby in their care was found with multiple broken bones.
Two Bear Air has posted footage of their rescue of two Bigfork students who fell 8 feet when snow unexpectedly collapsed under them.
An unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Missoula this summer at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Pearl Jam fans can officially celebrate as the band announced a Missoula stop during a summer tour.
Two Montana counties, Mineral County and Treasure County are listed among the nation's most at-risk for HIV by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and those counties aren't the only ones impacted. Statewide numbers have also been on the rise for instance between 2015 and 2016, the number of confirmed cases grew and those numbers anticipated to continue growing.
A report shows that Montana is missing several laws that would help make roads safer.
