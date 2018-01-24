Pearl Jam officially announces Missoula tour stop - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Pearl Jam officially announces Missoula tour stop

By ABC FOX MT News Staff
MISSOULA -

Pearl Jam fans can officially celebrate as the band announced a Missoula stop during a summer tour.

According to Pearl Jam's Facebook page and website the band will play in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 13. Fans can sign up online for pre-sale tickets.

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament is a longtime Montana resident, and has even donated hundreds of thousands toward building skateparks around the state.

Official press release from the University of Montana below: 

MISSOULA – Pearl Jam will play the University of Montana’s Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Monday, Aug. 13, as part of its seven-city “The Home Shows” tour.

Tickets for the Missoula concert will be available through a Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration and ticket presale, a Ten Club presale for eligible members and a general public ticket sale.

Pearl Jam partners with Ticketmaster to create a safe and reliable ticket-buying experience and ensure tickets go directly to fans, not scalpers or bots. Verified Fan does not guarantee that everyone will get a ticket, but it does level the playing field so a fan is only up against another fan – without racing against bots – for the same ticket.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration is open now and closes at 3 p.m. MST Tuesday, Feb. 6. Register as a verified fan at https://pearljam.tmverifiedfan.com/. The Verified Fan presale will begin at 10 a.m. MST Friday, Feb. 16.

A special ticket presale for members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club begins at 11 a.m. MST Wednesday, Feb. 7. Full details are available at http://pearljam.com.

A remaining limited number of tickets will be released for sale at 10 a.m. MST Wednesday, Feb. 21, at all GrizTix locations and online at http://www.griztix.com.

This year officially marks 28 years of Pearl Jam performing live. Ten studio albums, hundreds of unique live performances and official live concert bootleg releases later, the band continues to be critically acclaimed and commercially successful – with over 85 million albums sold worldwide and a 2017 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The August show will mark the seventh time Pearl Jam has performed at UM. The group first played the University Theatre on June 16, 1993, and returned for a show in the field house on Feb. 8, 1995. The band kicked off its North American tour in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on June 20, 1998, in what, at the time, was the largest musical event in the history of Montana with 21,900 tickets sold. Pearl Jam returned to play the Adams Center on May 28, 2005; Aug. 29, 2005; and again on Sept. 30, 2012.

