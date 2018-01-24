Pearl Jam officially announces Missoula tour stop

Pearl Jam fans can officially celebrate as the band announced a Missoula stop during a summer tour.

According to Pearl Jam's Facebook page and website the band will play in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 13. Fans can sign up online for pre-sale tickets.

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament is a longtime Montana resident, and has even donated hundreds of thousands toward building skateparks around the state.

Official press release from the University of Montana below: