Grant awarded to Big Sky Documentary Film Festival for new website

Thanks to a grant from the Montana governor's office the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival website will get a major upgrade.

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival will mark its 15th year in the Missoula community this February.

In that decade and a half run its turned Missoula into a film festival destination for filmmakers and audiences alike.

Executive Director, Rachel Gregg said the festival's website is what draws people in.

"Our website is really the digital front door for those people that are coming to Missoula. They learn about what's happening at the festival. Also, what can they explore? What should they do, once they get here? Besides, watching a bunch of great films,” said Gregg.

The film festival alone brings in about 20,000 people and of that 25 percent are coming outside of Missoula.

While the website helps draw in those tens of thousands of people, Gregg knows they can grow those numbers even more.

Now they have the funds to make it happen, thanks to a nearly $8,000 grant from the state's tourism office.

Gregg already has plans for how that money can be used to drive more people to the festival and keep up with their film fans.

"Definitely, will be more media rich in a number of ways. Of course, you could explore and find trailers for every film within the years. Also, the festival trailer itself shows different films coming to the festival. The big picture trailer about everything happening in the big sky fest,” said Gregg.

It's everything happening that draws people to the festival and to Missoula.

Also, the website upgrade will continue to make that easier.

The new website will be unveiled this spring.

The 15th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival runs February 16th through the 25th.

For more information about the film festival go to http://www.bigskyfilmfest.org/