Grant awarded to Big Sky Documentary Film Festival for new websi - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Grant awarded to Big Sky Documentary Film Festival for new website

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Big Sky Doc. Film Fest Photo: Big Sky Doc. Film Fest
MISSOULA -

Thanks to a grant from the Montana governor's office the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival website will get a major upgrade.

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival will mark its 15th year in the Missoula community this February.

In that decade and a half run its turned Missoula into a film festival destination for filmmakers and audiences alike.

Executive Director, Rachel Gregg said the festival's website is what draws people in.

"Our website is really the digital front door for those people that are coming to Missoula. They learn about what's happening at the festival.  Also, what can they explore? What should they do, once they get here? Besides, watching a bunch of great films,” said Gregg.  

The film festival alone brings in about 20,000 people and of that 25 percent are coming outside of Missoula.

While the website helps draw in those tens of thousands of people, Gregg knows they can grow those numbers even more.

Now they have the funds to make it happen, thanks to a nearly $8,000 grant from the state's tourism office.     

Gregg already has plans for how that money can be used to drive more people to the festival and keep up with their film fans.

"Definitely, will be more media rich in a number of ways. Of course, you could explore and find trailers for every film within the years. Also, the festival trailer itself shows different films coming to the festival. The big picture trailer about everything happening in the big sky fest,” said Gregg.

It's everything happening that draws people to the festival and to Missoula.

Also, the website upgrade will continue to make that easier.

The new website will be unveiled this spring.

The 15th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival runs February 16th through the 25th.

For more information about the film festival go to http://www.bigskyfilmfest.org/

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Great Falls couple charged after infant found with broken bones

    Great Falls couple charged after infant found with broken bones

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:08 PM EST2018-01-23 17:08:27 GMT
    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:39 PM EST2018-01-23 17:39:52 GMT

    A man and woman are charged with felonies after a baby in their care was found with multiple broken bones.

    A man and woman are charged with felonies after a baby in their care was found with multiple broken bones.

  • After decades-long ban, Libby allows pit bulls in city limits again

    After decades-long ban, Libby allows pit bulls in city limits again

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 6:01 PM EST2018-01-23 23:01:40 GMT

    Pit bulls are allowed in city limits in Libby again.

    Pit bulls are allowed in city limits in Libby again.

  • St. Ignatius woman missing since October; family worried

    St. Ignatius woman missing since October; family worried

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 1:41 PM EST2018-01-23 18:41:35 GMT

    A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu. 

    A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu. 

  • UPDATE: Missing Butte toddler has been found

    UPDATE: Missing Butte toddler has been found

    Monday, January 22 2018 7:49 PM EST2018-01-23 00:49:46 GMT
    Tuesday, January 23 2018 7:32 AM EST2018-01-23 12:32:38 GMT

    A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement for a Montana toddler.

    A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement for a Montana toddler.

  • Aftershocks follow Alaska earthquake

    Aftershocks follow Alaska earthquake

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:21 PM EST2018-01-23 17:21:13 GMT

    An earthquake that struck early Tuesday off an island in the Gulf of Alaska has been followed by dozens of aftershocks. The earthquake was initially reported as magnitude 8.2.

    An earthquake that struck early Tuesday off an island in the Gulf of Alaska has been followed by dozens of aftershocks. The earthquake was initially reported as magnitude 8.2.

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, March 28 2016 1:44 PM EDT2016-03-28 17:44:58 GMT
    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Grizzly Sports Report, 1-22-18

    Grizzly Sports Report, 1-22-18

    Monday, January 22 2018 11:09 PM EST2018-01-23 04:09:22 GMT
    The University of Montana teams split the series with Montana State as the Lady Griz fall 81-64 but are still tied for first in the conference at 5-2. Meanwhile the men dominate in the second half holding the Cats to just 4 made shots on 17% shooting as they improve to 7-0 in Big Sky play. Player guests Bobby Moorehead and Sophia Stiles join host Shaun Rainey to talk about the weekend and what lies ahead for both teams. 
    The University of Montana teams split the series with Montana State as the Lady Griz fall 81-64 but are still tied for first in the conference at 5-2. Meanwhile the men dominate in the second half holding the Cats to just 4 made shots on 17% shooting as they improve to 7-0 in Big Sky play. Player guests Bobby Moorehead and Sophia Stiles join host Shaun Rainey to talk about the weekend and what lies ahead for both teams. 

  • Unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Montana this summer

    Unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Montana this summer

    Friday, January 19 2018 7:26 PM EST2018-01-20 00:26:59 GMT

    An unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Missoula this summer at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. 

    An unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Missoula this summer at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.