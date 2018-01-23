Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Hamilton's Caitlyn Lucas

According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
Thanks to a grant from the Montana governor's office the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival website will get a major upgrade.
To be a cheerleader, practice and repetition are key to help bring passion and energy to your team’s fans. And today at Hamilton Middle School, the cheerleaders are going through different chants with a coach that has held the very same pom poms as they do.
Two Bear Air has posted footage of their rescue of two Bigfork students who fell 8 feet when snow unexpectedly collapsed under them.
Two Montana high school students were injured in a fall while snowshoeing near Glacier National Park.
A man and woman are charged with felonies after a baby in their care was found with multiple broken bones.
Pit bulls are allowed in city limits in Libby again.
A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement for a Montana toddler.
An earthquake that struck early Tuesday off an island in the Gulf of Alaska has been followed by dozens of aftershocks. The earthquake was initially reported as magnitude 8.2.
An unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Missoula this summer at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
