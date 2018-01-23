Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Hamilton's Caitlyn Lu - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Hamilton's Caitlyn Lucas

Posted:

To be a cheerleader, practice and repetition are key to help bring passion and energy to your team’s fans.

And today at Hamilton Middle School, the cheerleaders are going through different chants with a coach that has held the very same pom poms as they do

Caitlyn Lucas is a Hamilton High School cheerleader, but lends her time to these 6th graders during the week. For the past two seasons, Caitlyn was a part of this team… now, she returns as an alum, helping teach the craft to the next generation. 

“I love being able to cheer my team on and get them going. It gets the crowd going to, and it increases school spirit, which I think is important.” says Lucas.

Hamilton Middle School cheer coach Raena Criner loves having alumni back helping her girls.

“It’s really awesome to be able to have that connection with her, and to be able to continue to work with her. Even though she is not on my squad anymore, it’s nice to have her back.” Criner says.

Caitlyn is heavily involved with community service at her church, The Place Church in Hamilton. She participates in clothing and food drives, and is a Vacation Bible Study leader during the summers. 

“There is all these little kids, and they are so cute. It’s so fun to help all of them, and we do prizes and food. It’s a lot of fun.” Lucas says.

But it’s cheerleading where Caitlyn loves to spend her time. And the younger girls look to Caitlyn as a role model.

“She is always just happy, I’ve never seen her be sad, ever.” says 6th grader Cambree King

“She has just good a way of talking to them that makes them feel comfortable. Because they know that she was in their position, so she does really well.” Criner says.

