WATCH: Helicopter footage shows Bigfork student rescue

A man and woman are charged with felonies after a baby in their care was found with multiple broken bones.
A man and woman are charged with felonies after a baby in their care was found with multiple broken bones.
Pit bulls are allowed in city limits in Libby again.
Pit bulls are allowed in city limits in Libby again.
A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu.
A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement for a Montana toddler.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement for a Montana toddler.
An earthquake that struck early Tuesday off an island in the Gulf of Alaska has been followed by dozens of aftershocks. The earthquake was initially reported as magnitude 8.2.
An earthquake that struck early Tuesday off an island in the Gulf of Alaska has been followed by dozens of aftershocks. The earthquake was initially reported as magnitude 8.2.
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.
An unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Missoula this summer at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
An unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Missoula this summer at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.