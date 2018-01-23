WATCH: Helicopter footage shows Bigfork student rescue

Two Bear Air has posted footage of their rescue of two Bigfork students who fell 8 feet when snow unexpectedly collapsed under them.

Two Bear Air explained in a Facebook post:

"An unusual accident injures 2 students from Bigfork. The students were on a snowshoeing field trip when a cornice they were on broke. The students fell about 8 to 10 feet with large slabs of snow. Two Bear Air Rescue crew arrived onscene and inserted a Paramedic and EMT to stabilize the victims until the ALERT Team arrived. ALERT Air Ambulance transported one student while Two Bear Air Rescue transported the other."

The Flathead County Sheriff has not yet released any information about the students' injuries.