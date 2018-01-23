Montana State Prison warden fired - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana State Prison warden fired

Posted: Updated:

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana State Prison Warden Michael Fletcher was fired before the end of his 12-month probationary period.
  
Department of Corrections spokeswoman Judy Beck confirmed the firing Tuesday, but did not give a reason.
  
Fletcher's hiring was announced in March 2017. The previous warden, Leroy Kirkegard, retired on April 14.
  
He came to Montana after serving as superintendent of a maximum security juvenile detention facility in Las Vegas. He also previously served as warden of operations at the Ely State Prison, a maximum-security facility in rural Nevada.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Great Falls couple charged after infant found with broken bones

    Great Falls couple charged after infant found with broken bones

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:08 PM EST2018-01-23 17:08:27 GMT
    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:39 PM EST2018-01-23 17:39:52 GMT

    A man and woman are charged with felonies after a baby in their care was found with multiple broken bones.

    A man and woman are charged with felonies after a baby in their care was found with multiple broken bones.

  • After decades-long ban, Libby allows pit bulls in city limits again

    After decades-long ban, Libby allows pit bulls in city limits again

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 6:01 PM EST2018-01-23 23:01:40 GMT

    Pit bulls are allowed in city limits in Libby again.

    Pit bulls are allowed in city limits in Libby again.

  • St. Ignatius woman missing since October; family worried

    St. Ignatius woman missing since October; family worried

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 1:41 PM EST2018-01-23 18:41:35 GMT

    A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu. 

    A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu. 

  • UPDATE: Missing Butte toddler has been found

    UPDATE: Missing Butte toddler has been found

    Monday, January 22 2018 7:49 PM EST2018-01-23 00:49:46 GMT
    Tuesday, January 23 2018 7:32 AM EST2018-01-23 12:32:38 GMT

    A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement for a Montana toddler.

    A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement for a Montana toddler.

  • Aftershocks follow Alaska earthquake

    Aftershocks follow Alaska earthquake

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:21 PM EST2018-01-23 17:21:13 GMT

    An earthquake that struck early Tuesday off an island in the Gulf of Alaska has been followed by dozens of aftershocks. The earthquake was initially reported as magnitude 8.2.

    An earthquake that struck early Tuesday off an island in the Gulf of Alaska has been followed by dozens of aftershocks. The earthquake was initially reported as magnitude 8.2.

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, March 28 2016 1:44 PM EDT2016-03-28 17:44:58 GMT
    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Grizzly Sports Report, 1-22-18

    Grizzly Sports Report, 1-22-18

    Monday, January 22 2018 11:09 PM EST2018-01-23 04:09:22 GMT
    The University of Montana teams split the series with Montana State as the Lady Griz fall 81-64 but are still tied for first in the conference at 5-2. Meanwhile the men dominate in the second half holding the Cats to just 4 made shots on 17% shooting as they improve to 7-0 in Big Sky play. Player guests Bobby Moorehead and Sophia Stiles join host Shaun Rainey to talk about the weekend and what lies ahead for both teams. 
    The University of Montana teams split the series with Montana State as the Lady Griz fall 81-64 but are still tied for first in the conference at 5-2. Meanwhile the men dominate in the second half holding the Cats to just 4 made shots on 17% shooting as they improve to 7-0 in Big Sky play. Player guests Bobby Moorehead and Sophia Stiles join host Shaun Rainey to talk about the weekend and what lies ahead for both teams. 

  • Unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Montana this summer

    Unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Montana this summer

    Friday, January 19 2018 7:26 PM EST2018-01-20 00:26:59 GMT

    An unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Missoula this summer at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. 

    An unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Missoula this summer at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.