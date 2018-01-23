Montana State Prison warden fired

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana State Prison Warden Michael Fletcher was fired before the end of his 12-month probationary period.



Department of Corrections spokeswoman Judy Beck confirmed the firing Tuesday, but did not give a reason.



Fletcher's hiring was announced in March 2017. The previous warden, Leroy Kirkegard, retired on April 14.



He came to Montana after serving as superintendent of a maximum security juvenile detention facility in Las Vegas. He also previously served as warden of operations at the Ely State Prison, a maximum-security facility in rural Nevada.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)