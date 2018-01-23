Montana counties designated at high risk for HIV - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana counties designated at high risk for HIV

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Officials were recently surprised to learn that two Montana counties, Mineral and Treasure County, are listed among the nation's most at-risk for HIV by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Statewide numbers have also been on the rise. Between 2015 and 2016, the number of confirmed cases grew and those numbers are anticipated to continue growing.

At Imagination Brewery, the Missoula County Health Department is giving out free HIV tests. They offer the service every other Tuesday in Missoula.

Nurses perform a 15 minute chem-bio test, which is an easy and accurate test to perform that just involves a finger prick.

Health officials said free exams help address the issue and make sure people are aware of their status, so if they test positive they can receive treatment, especially as the number of HIV cases continue to increase.

In Missoula County, the number of confirmed cases doubled between 2016 and 2017. HIV cases are expected to increase again this year, not just in Missoula County but statewide.

All adults should get tested at least once in their live, says infectious disease nurse Brad Applegate. "And not because we have some crazy outbreak of HIV, but because it's raising awareness," he says. "It's raising awareness of sexually transmitted infections and the reality that the decisions you make in a moment can affect the rest of your life."

Health officials said hosting an HIV testing a brewery makes getting a test easy and also less intimidating for some people.

If you do not want to get your HIV test done in public you can always make an appointment by calling the Missoula County Health Department.

Click here for a list of HIV testing locations throughout Montana.

