After decades-long ban, Libby allows pit bulls in city limits again

Pit bulls are allowed in city limits in Libby again. The city council voted 5-to-1 in a January 16 meeting to reverse its decades-old ban on the breed.

Councilwoman Peggy Williams said the ban was put in place in 1991. The idea of reversing that ban has come up several times in the last 27 years. Williams said some community leaders felt strongly about keeping that ban in place, but those leaders are no longer in office.

She said some community members who owned pit bulls said they were forced to live outside of city limits.

The ordinance is effective immediately.