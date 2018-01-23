One dead, many injured in high school shooting in southwest Kent - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

One dead, many injured in high school shooting in southwest Kentucky

Posted:
BENTON, Ky. -

Kentucky State Police say the suspected shooter at a high school was apprehended by a Marshall County deputy.
  
The Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky has left one person dead and others wounded.
  
State police didn't provide any other immediate details about the shooter or the apprehension.
  
Meanwhile, a soccer coach at the school says all of her players are safe. Savana Smothers is the assistant girls' soccer coach for Marshall County High School. She told The Associated Press in a Facebook message: "You just never think this will happen in a small town like ours."
  
WPSD-TV reports the high school students are being bused to a middle school where parents can pick up them up.
  
___
  
9:25 a.m.
  
Police say they've secured the Kentucky high school where one person was killed and several others wounded in a shooting there.
  
Kentucky State Police Detective Jody Cash says a suspect is in custody following the Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky.
  
Officials say the school is on lockdown.
  
The FBI says it's working with state and local law enforcement in responding to the shooting.

Authorities are reporting one person was killed and many were wounded in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.
  
Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted that it happened Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School.
  
A shooting suspect was reported in custody.
  
The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

