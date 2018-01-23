St. Ignatius woman missing since October; family worried

A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October.

Darlene Billie is described as being 5'7", 160 pounds with long, black hair that can be gray if she hasn't dyed it recently. She was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border with Alex Finley Sr., AKA Rick, in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu.

Darlene is on the right in this family photo:

Her daughter, Jaylen Carpentier, says she's very worried and praying for any tip that can help find Darlene Billie. Call tribal officer Brian Fyant at 406-675-2700 with any information.

"It is not like her to be gone this long without getting in touch with someone or her asking about her grandkids (who mean the world to her)," Carpentier writes in a Facebook post.