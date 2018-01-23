Montana one of the worst states for road safety, says report - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana one of the worst states for road safety, says report

BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Treasure State has a lot of work to do when it comes to making roads safer. The Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety report ranks all 50 states, including the District of Columbia, on 16 traffic laws essential to safety.

Montana and Wyoming ranked among 13 states in the nation that have significant work to do to follow safety guidelines.

Montana has implemented just four of the 16 safety recommendations. In 2016, 190 people died in motor vehicle crashes in Montana, and crashes collectively cost nearly $900 million dollars. The report says Montana lacks a booster seat law, all-rider motorcycle helmet law, stronger requirements for  teenagers, and several other recommended safety laws. Montana also consistently ranks as one of the deadliest states for highway crashes.

As for Wyoming, they've adopted just three of the 16 recommendations. In 2016, 112 people lost their lives on Wyoming roadways. That added up to about $788 million dollars in losses for the Cowboy state.

One of the 16 recommendations made is adopting a law requiring all children to ride in a rear-facing safety seat through the age of two.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said that children younger than two are at an elevated risk for head and spine injuries because their heads are relatively large and their necks smaller with weaker muscles. Their studies find that a rear-facing seat evenly distributes the weight across the whole body in a crash rather than across belt contact points on traditional forward-facing seats, but only nine states have adopted these recommendations.

South Dakota ranked worst in the report.

Click here to view the report [PDF].

