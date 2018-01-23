Great Falls couple charged after infant found with broken bones

A man and woman are charged with felonies after a baby in their care was found with multiple broken bones.

On January 20, the children's mother, Chantz Cynthia Bradford, called police and asked them to help her get her children out of the house and away from Guardipee. She told officers she works 80 hours per week and leaves the children in Guardipee's care. She stated she had recently observed bruising on the children's faces and questioned Guardipee about it. He told her the bruising was accidental and he must have played too rough. He also reportedly said bruising to the other child's face happened when he accidentally dropped his Xbox on the child.

Bradford said when she threatened to report him to law enforcement, he threatened to punch her.

Police transported the children, who had visible bruising, to Benefis hospital. Medical staff reported the infant victim had a broken femur, humerus, left the fourth finger, a fractured cranium, and possible rib fractures sustained over the past few weeks.

Both children were then transported to Benefis ER.

Guardipee was arrested on January 22. Court documents say he told officers he is the children's primary caregiver and that several weeks ago, the infant was in a baby carrier when the buckle broke, causing the baby to fall to the floor and do a somersault. Guardipee stated he observed swelling to the child's leg but did not take him for treatment. Charging documents also state Guardipee reported he sometimes pushes on the infant's head too hard, causing bruises.

Officers spoke again to Bradford, who reportedly admitted to knowing Guardipee had dropped the infant and pulled his arm too hard. She had noticed swelling to his leg but didn't seek medical treatment while continuing to leave the children in Guardipee's care.

Guardipee has prior convictions for Obstructing a Peace Officer (2017), Partner/Family Member Assault (2017), and Contempt (2013). He is now facing two counts of Assault on a Minor and one count of Intimidation. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $75,000.

Bradford has no prior convictions on file and is now facing one count of Criminal Child Endangerment. The State has requested her bond be set in the amount of $25,000.