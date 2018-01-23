Great Falls couple charged after infant found with broken bones - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Great Falls couple charged after infant found with broken bones

Posted: Updated:
GREAT FALLS -

A man and woman are charged with felonies after a baby in their care was found with multiple broken bones.

On January 20, the children's mother, Chantz Cynthia Bradford, called police and asked them to help her get her children out of the house and away from Guardipee. She told officers she works 80 hours per week and leaves the children in Guardipee's care. She stated she had recently observed bruising on the children's faces and questioned Guardipee about it. He told her the bruising was accidental and he must have played too rough. He also reportedly said bruising to the other child's face happened when he accidentally dropped his Xbox on the child. 

Bradford said when she threatened to report him to law enforcement, he threatened to punch her. 

Police transported the children, who had visible bruising, to Benefis hospital. Medical staff reported the infant victim had a broken femur, humerus, left the fourth finger, a fractured cranium, and possible rib fractures sustained over the past few weeks.

Both children were then transported to Benefis ER.

Guardipee was arrested on January 22. Court documents say he told officers he is the children's primary caregiver and that several weeks ago, the infant was in a baby carrier when the buckle broke, causing the baby to fall to the floor and do a somersault. Guardipee stated he observed swelling to the child's leg but did not take him for treatment. Charging documents also state Guardipee reported he sometimes pushes on the infant's head too hard, causing bruises.

Officers spoke again to Bradford, who reportedly admitted to knowing Guardipee had dropped the infant and pulled his arm too hard. She had noticed swelling to his leg but didn't seek medical treatment while continuing to leave the children in Guardipee's care.

Guardipee has prior convictions for Obstructing a Peace Officer (2017), Partner/Family Member Assault (2017), and Contempt (2013). He is now facing two counts of Assault on a Minor and one count of Intimidation. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $75,000.

Bradford has no prior convictions on file and is now facing one count of Criminal Child Endangerment. The State has requested her bond be set in the amount of $25,000.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Missing Butte toddler has been found

    UPDATE: Missing Butte toddler has been found

    Monday, January 22 2018 7:49 PM EST2018-01-23 00:49:46 GMT
    Tuesday, January 23 2018 7:32 AM EST2018-01-23 12:32:38 GMT

    A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement for a Montana toddler.

    A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement for a Montana toddler.

  • Grizzly Sports Report, 1-22-18

    Grizzly Sports Report, 1-22-18

    Monday, January 22 2018 11:09 PM EST2018-01-23 04:09:22 GMT
    The University of Montana teams split the series with Montana State as the Lady Griz fall 81-64 but are still tied for first in the conference at 5-2. Meanwhile the men dominate in the second half holding the Cats to just 4 made shots on 17% shooting as they improve to 7-0 in Big Sky play. Player guests Bobby Moorehead and Sophia Stiles join host Shaun Rainey to talk about the weekend and what lies ahead for both teams. 
    The University of Montana teams split the series with Montana State as the Lady Griz fall 81-64 but are still tied for first in the conference at 5-2. Meanwhile the men dominate in the second half holding the Cats to just 4 made shots on 17% shooting as they improve to 7-0 in Big Sky play. Player guests Bobby Moorehead and Sophia Stiles join host Shaun Rainey to talk about the weekend and what lies ahead for both teams. 

  • Unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Montana this summer

    Unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Montana this summer

    Friday, January 19 2018 7:26 PM EST2018-01-20 00:26:59 GMT

    An unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Missoula this summer at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. 

    An unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Missoula this summer at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. 

  • Aftershocks follow Alaska earthquake

    Aftershocks follow Alaska earthquake

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:21 PM EST2018-01-23 17:21:13 GMT

    An earthquake that struck early Tuesday off an island in the Gulf of Alaska has been followed by dozens of aftershocks. The earthquake was initially reported as magnitude 8.2.

    An earthquake that struck early Tuesday off an island in the Gulf of Alaska has been followed by dozens of aftershocks. The earthquake was initially reported as magnitude 8.2.

  • Meet the Montanans representing the U.S.A. at the 2018 Winter Olympics

    Meet the Montanans representing the U.S.A. at the 2018 Winter Olympics

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 9:55 AM EST2018-01-23 14:55:21 GMT
    Tuesday, January 23 2018 9:59 AM EST2018-01-23 14:59:41 GMT

    Three Montanans will represent Team U.S.A. in PyeongChang next month. 

    Three Montanans will represent Team U.S.A. in PyeongChang next month. 

  • Tester explains "no" vote on bill to end shutdown

    Tester explains "no" vote on bill to end shutdown

    Monday, January 22 2018 5:40 PM EST2018-01-22 22:40:31 GMT

    After voting "no" on the Senate's bill to temporarily end the government shutdown, Tester explains that he's sticking to his guns. 

    After voting "no" on the Senate's bill to temporarily end the government shutdown, Tester explains that he's sticking to his guns. 

  • Montana family says CHIP is crucial for making ends meet

    Montana family says CHIP is crucial for making ends meet

    Monday, January 22 2018 7:42 PM EST2018-01-23 00:42:06 GMT

    A Missoula mom says losing the children's health insurance program would put her family and their small business at risk.

    A Missoula mom says losing the children's health insurance program would put her family and their small business at risk.

  • SWX Live Stream

    SWX Live Stream

    Watch live SWX events from your computer.

    Watch live SWX events from your computer.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.