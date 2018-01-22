Grizzly Sports Report, 1-22-18

Check out the top playmakers from the last week in sports.
Montana State had four players in double-figures led by Delany Junkermier with 16 points to cruise past Montana 81-64 on Saturday afternoon in front of 4,017 fans in Worthington Arena.
Highlights from the University of Providence and Montana Tech men's and women's games held on Friday, January 19th.
According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
Students returned to campus today to begin their spring semester at the University of Montana.
The City of Missoula requests public comment on a draft environmental assessment of a city project...
Check out the top playmakers from the last week in sports.
Washington State University President Kirk Schulz has selected Patrick Chun as the WSU Director of Athletics, it was announced Monday. Chun will be introduced at a press conference in the Rankich Club Room at Martin Stadium Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. He becomes the 14th individual to lead Cougar athletics in school history and begins his duties Feb. 5.
Kyle Roach scored 18 of his game-high 21 points in the second half to help the Bucs claim their 20th consecutive win over Linfield.
Gonzaga had four players score in double figures ( Perkins - 17 pts, Norvell Jr. - 16 pts, Hachimura - 16 pts and Tillie - 12 pts) as they moved moved to 7-1 in West Coast Conference play this season.
Brayon Blake. Blake followed up his tremendous performance from Thursday night with another outstanding game, finishing with 25 points and nine rebounds.
The Zags forced 23 Bronco turnovers, tying the season high, and making for 55 forced turnovers in the last two games.
Eastern limited the Thunderbirds to just 25 percent (14-for-56) from the field while shooting 43.8 percent (21-for-48) themselves
Ferenz scored a game-high 33 points, jumping her up two spots into eighth Idaho's all-time scoring list with 1,385 career points.
A Missoula mom says losing the children's health insurance program would put her family and their small business at risk.
After voting "no" on the Senate's bill to temporarily end the government shutdown, Tester explains that he's sticking to his guns.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement for a Montana toddler.
UPDATE: The boy has been found.
An unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Missoula this summer at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The City of Missoula requests public comment on a draft environmental assessment of a city project...
