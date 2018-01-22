UM students back for the spring semester

Students returned to campus Monday to begin their spring semester at the University of Montana.

Students we spoke to say the New Year is a chance to start fresh, by setting goals to end out the school year strong and to leave last year’s mistakes in the past.

"I'm really looking forward to taking more classes in my major. I have some really great professors and the class sizes are incredible,” said Rachel Sebull, UM student.

"New beginnings, everybody fails and really school is really hard. So the second semester is kind of like...okay so, first semester was rough...oops...maybe we will try again,” said Brittney Bergren, UM student.

Spring semester ends on May 11th with graduation the following day.