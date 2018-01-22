New sidewalks help improve connectivity throughout Missoula

The City of Missoula requests public comment on a draft environmental assessment of a city project to install sidewalk segments in the Westside and Franklin to the Fort neighborhoods.

The Invest-Health Sidewalks Project aims to improve connectivity throughout the garden city.

As well as safer routes to schools and community hubs, like health care facilities and multi-family housing.

According to Missoula's Long-Range Transportation Plan, 43% of streets in the Franklin to the Fort and Northside-Westside neighborhoods lack sidewalk infrastructure.

In other neighborhoods in the city, only 22% of streets lack sidewalks.

Specific sidewalk segments include:

• Cowper Street between Stoddard and Sherwood

• Sherwood Street between Cowper and Burton

• Grant Street between South 11th Street West and South 14th Street West

• Corner of Washburn and South 10th Street West

• Eaton Street between South 10th Street West and South 11th Street West

However, there's one final step before the changes can go into effect.

“Really the start date will be once we submit that request release of funds to the U.S department of housing and urban development which is the final step in this environmental review process. From there we will be able to move forward with the project,” said Will Sebern, Grant Administrator, Office of Housing and Community Development.

Will Sebern said the project will cost around $800,000 and added they hope to have they project done within the year.