Missing persons alert issued for Butte 2-year-old

BUTTE- Law enforcement are looking for 2-year-old Legend Ryan White. White is described as being 2'6", 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black, green and grey winter coat, a black and blue shirt, grey pants and green shoes.

Authorities say he was given to an acquaintance of his father, Julie Gardiner. Gardiner is 35, 5'8", 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she may be under the influence of drugs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 406-497-1130.

