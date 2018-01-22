Montana family says CHIP is crucial for making ends meet

A Missoula mom says losing the children's health insurance program would put her family and their small business at risk.
After voting "no" on the Senate's bill to temporarily end the government shutdown, Tester explains that he's sticking to his guns.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement for a Montana toddler.
UPDATE: The boy has been found.
An unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Missoula this summer at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The City of Missoula requests public comment on a draft environmental assessment of a city project...
