Montana family says CHIP is crucial for making ends meet

MISSOULA- The children's health insurance known as CHIP became an important bargaining chip, so to speak, in the government shutdown. A six-year extension of the program was attached to the federal funding bill after Congress previously left the program unfunded for four months.

The deal is welcome news for more than 24,000 Montana families who rely on Healthy Montana Kids, which is the state's CHIP program.

One Missoula mother and business owner says she was frustrated to see CHIP being exploited for political purposes. Beth Gherlein said her daughter's health depends on access to Healthy Montana Kids.

Gherlein and her husband own the small Tandem Donuts bakery. As small business owners trying to get by, they rely on Medicaid. Their 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Beatrice, is one of thousands of Montana children who rely on CHIP. Gherlein was worried when the program wasn't renewed in September.

"Knowing that the CHIP program existed, for us, became one of the key things that made becoming a parent feasible," Gherlein says.

But the government shutdown is putting her family through a roller coaster.

"I feel like it's being used as this political football," she says. "I feel frustrated that we're in this place now where CHIP has becoming this bargaining chip, because I think everyone agrees that kids should have health care."

She says if her daughter wasn't covered by CHIP, she and her husband would have to reconsider their business because an unexpected medical expense could through them into bankruptcy. With the news this afternoon that the spending bill including a six-year extension of CHIP benefits, Gherlein and her daughter head back to the kitchen to cook up some treats. But Gherlein says she'll still worry when the program comes up for renewal in six years.

"I've put a lot of time and work into it," she says. "Of course I want it to continue. I want to have the chance to take it to a place where it's really thriving."