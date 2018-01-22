Congress approves plan to re-open government - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Congress approves plan to re-open government

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress has approved a bipartisan agreement to re-open the federal government after a three-day partial shutdown.
  
The House approved the bill, 266-150, hours after the Senate backed it, 81-18. President Donald Trump is expected to quickly sign the measure to fund government operations through Feb. 8.
  
The votes set the stage for hundreds of thousands of federal workers to return Tuesday, cutting short what could have become a messy and costly impasse.
  
Senate Democrats reluctantly voted in favor of the bill, relenting in return for Republican assurances that the Senate will soon take up the plight of young immigrant "dreamers" and other contentious issues. Democrats from states won by Trump in 2016 broke with progressives looking to satisfy liberals' and immigrants' demands.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

