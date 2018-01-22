Congress approves plan to re-open government

According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.

According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.

The University of Montana teams split the series with Montana State as the Lady Griz fall 81-64 but are still tied for first in the conference at 5-2. Meanwhile the men dominate in the second half holding the Cats to just 4 made shots on 17% shooting as they improve to 7-0 in Big Sky play. Player guests Bobby Moorehead and Sophia Stiles join host Shaun Rainey to talk about the weekend and what lies ahead for both teams.