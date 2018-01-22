Texas school shooting suspect fired several shots in cafeteria

According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
Students returned to campus today to begin their spring semester at the University of Montana.
Students returned to campus today to begin their spring semester at the University of Montana.
The City of Missoula requests public comment on a draft environmental assessment of a city project...
The City of Missoula requests public comment on a draft environmental assessment of a city project...
Law enforcement are looking for 2-year-old Legend Ryan White. White is described as being 2'6", 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Law enforcement are looking for 2-year-old Legend Ryan White. White is described as being 2'6", 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
A Missoula mom says losing the children's health insurance program would put her family and their small business at risk.
A Missoula mom says losing the children's health insurance program would put her family and their small business at risk.
An unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Missoula this summer at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
An unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Missoula this summer at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Authorities say a snowmobiler has died after being caught in an avalanche in eastern Idaho.
Authorities say a snowmobiler has died after being caught in an avalanche in eastern Idaho.
After voting "no" on the Senate's bill to temporarily end the government shutdown, Tester explains that he's sticking to his guns.
After voting "no" on the Senate's bill to temporarily end the government shutdown, Tester explains that he's sticking to his guns.
Gov. Steve Bullock took executive action Monday to protect net neutrality in Montana.
Gov. Steve Bullock took executive action Monday to protect net neutrality in Montana.
UPDATE: The boy has been found.
UPDATE: The boy has been found.
Bozeman Fire Officials are taking a stand to seek lower speed limits along I-90
Bozeman Fire Officials are taking a stand to seek lower speed limits along I-90
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement for a Montana toddler.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement for a Montana toddler.
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.