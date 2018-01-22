Bullock becomes first governor to protect Net Neutrality

HELENA- Gov. Steve Bullock took executive action Monday to protect net neutrality in Montana.

In an announcement from the governor's office, he said that he disagrees with the FCC's decision to repeal net neutrality rules. Net neutrality is a concept that all sites load at even speeds; repealing net neutrality means that companies could potentially charge more for users who want to access popular sites like Facebook.

Bullock signed an executive order that requires recipients of Montana state contracts to adhere to internet neutrality rules. "The State of Montana is one of the biggest consumers of internet services in our state. Today we're making our choice clear: we want net neutrality," Bullock said in a press release.

The governor's order states that an internet provider contracting with the state of Montana "must not block lawful content, throttle, impair or degrade lawful internet traffic on the basis of internet content, engage in paid prioritization, or unreasonably interfere or disadvantage the users’ ability to select, access, and use broadband internet access service."

The press release didn't specify which companies or organizations might be specifically affected by this order; ABCFOX is sending a reporter to Helena to learn more.

Several other states, including California and New York, also recently introduced measures to protect net neutrality. Bullock says he's the first state governor to take action.

As the first governor in the country to implement action in the wake of the FCC’s decision to repeal net neutrality rules, Governor Bullock invited other governors and statehouses to join him. Governor Bullock’s administration will offer the framework to other states who wish to follow.

“To every governor and every legislator in every statehouse across the country, and to every small business and every Fortune 500 company that wants a free and open internet when they buy services: I will personally email this to you,” Bullock continued.

The executive order notably sets the terms on which the State of Montana will be making purchases and makes a preference for a free and open internet clear. The State of Montana is a significant purchaser of internet services.

"It's good government, and our citizens who use online services rely on it."

The order states that "the free and open exchange of information, secured by a free and open internet, has never been more essential to modern social, commercial and civic life," and that "Montana citizens rely on a free and open internet to meet the world."

The order states that “the free and open exchange of information, secured by a free and open internet, has never been more essential to modern social, commercial and civic life,” and that “Montana citizens rely on a free and open internet to meet the world.”

The order directs that to receive a contract from the State of Montana for providing telecommunications services, the service provider must not block lawful content, throttle, impair or degrade lawful internet traffic on the basis of internet content, engage in paid prioritization, or unreasonably interfere or disadvantage the users’ ability to select, access, and use broadband internet access service.