Montana snowmobiler killed in avalanche in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho -

Authorities say a snowmobiler from Missoula, Mont. has died after being caught in an avalanche in eastern Idaho.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says emergency workers received a 911 call Saturday afternoon that a snowmobiler had been caught in an avalanche east of Reas Peak in Island Park.
  
Search and rescue teams responded. Members of the man's group found his body after about 40 minutes of searching.
  
He was pronounced dead at the scene. ABCFOX has confirmed that the man, Raymond John Moe, 46, was from Missoula.
  
Earlier this month, a 36-year-old snowmobiler was killed by an avalanche near Island Park in Fremont County.

