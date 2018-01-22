Glacier, Yellowstone Park access limited during shutdown

National Park access will be limited during the ongoing government shutdown.

Glacier National Park posted on Facebook that while parts of the park are still accessible, there will not be any park-service provided services. That means restrooms, trash collection, plowing, campground reservation, check-in check-out services, backcountry permits and public information will not be available. NPS also says national and regional offices will be closed to the public. Some areas may also close without notice.

The NPS' guideline for a shutdown indicates that park employees are given four hours to post notices and complete work before going on furlough.

Glacier and Yellowstone Parks also won't be updating social media accounts. Visitors are advised to check for updates at nps.gov and doi.gov.

Yellowstone National Park also posted a similar notice: