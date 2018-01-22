Tester proposes bill to pay troops during government shutdown

(U.S. Senate)—U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is pushing for military personnel to continue getting paid during the government shutdown.

Tester’s "Pay Our Military Act" would ensure that active military personnel, including reserves, get paid despite the federal government shutting down while Congress continues to debate over a spending bill. Tester’s legislation also asks that Gold Star families receive the assistance owed to them.

“Montana’s military men and women should never be political pawns in the dysfunction of Washington,” Tester said in a press release. “This bill will keep our promise to our servicemembers and their families regardless of the dysfunction in Congress. We should never have to introduce legislation like this, that’s why I am working overtime to get a budget that works for Montana and our military.”