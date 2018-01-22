Montana women take to the streets for Women's March

Millions of women gathered all over the country over the weekend for the second annual Women's March, which included rallies in Missoula, Bozeman and Great Falls.

In Great Falls, 300 people gathered at Gibson Park for the "March for Democracy." Jerry Jennings, coordinator for Great Falls Rising, said this march represents the rise of diversity, equal rights and justice for all. Great Falls Rising is a nonprofit, bipartisan group that seeks to resist Trump's policies.

Attendee Evie Hudson said it was is the second march she has attended, and she marches on behalf of women who need a voice.

"I'm here to be an advocate for people who can't speak for themselves," Hudson said. "I consider myself to be an empowered woman and I was able to use education to break into another socio-economic class, but I still face problems in my workplace."

She added not only is she marching for those without a voice, she marching for our future leader of tomorrow.

"We are here still addressing the same problems that our parents and grandparents wanted to address for us to give us a better future," she said, "So I'm here continuing the same work."

Jennings said the women's march is intended as a representation of everybody and it's time for everyone to rise and stand tall together.

Nationwide, millions of women marched in solidarity and protest of the current administration's policies. Many encouraged women to turn out and vote in the upcoming 2018 elections.