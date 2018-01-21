Narcan Project trains school officials, police on drug overdoses

Opioid overdoses are becoming a common occurrence across the nation.

Montana is taking a proactive approach with the Narcan Project. The Narcan Project is about teaching police officers, EMTs, and even school officials on how to stop an opioid overdose.

The program is result of a bill passed by the Montana Legislature that created and funded the classes, which have been going on for a few months.

One of the instructors for the program, Amber Olson, said there are several parts to this program, including hands-on training and practicing using the medication delivery devices.

One device looks like a nasal spray bottle and the other looks like an EpiPen. The liquid-based drug in these devices is called Narcan, which immediately reverses the symptoms of opioid overdoses and prevents death.

Olson says the goal is to train anywhere from 600 to 800 people throughout Montana, so the students will spread their knowledge to others.

"Nationwide, opioid overdose is becoming an epidemic," Olson said. "It's recognized as the third leading cause of injury-related death."

Brodie Verworn, another instructor, said NarCan is also used in case of an overdose for someone who was using a legal prescription.

"Actually, there are people every day that overdose that didn't mean do it. It was an accident. [Maybe] child that picks up medicine that was their parents'. Or an individual that takes the medication that has an exaggerated response...but the intent was never there to overdose,” said Brodie Verworn with Best Practice Medicine.

For more information on the Narcan Project or opioid overdoses visit the CDC's website.

Last year, the Montana Legislature passed a bill that gives people immunity from prosecution if they administer NarCan to try to save a friend or family members' life. Click here to read the bill.