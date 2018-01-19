Ravalli County man jailed for attempted murder

A Ravalli County man is in jail on charges of attempted murder.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says that around 12:30 p.m. Friday, deputies were called to the 500 block of Abbe Lane in Victor for a report of a family member possibly having a medical issue and assaulting family members.

An investigation revealed that the 23-year-old man broke a window to get into the back of the home and then assaulted the victims using broken window trim and sheep shears.

The victims were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The sheriff says that he is not releasing any names at this time.

The suspect faces two counts of attempted deliberate homicide.

The sheriff adds that additional charges are expected to be filed and more information will be released next week.