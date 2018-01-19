Unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Montana this summer - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Montana this summer

Posted: Updated:

MISSOULA- An unofficial tour list shows Pearl Jam playing Missoula this summer at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The tour dates have not been confirmed, but screenshots show that tour dates were accidentally posted to Pearl Jam's website. The dates show the band playing Missoula on Aug. 13, according to the music site Alternative Nation.

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament is a longtime Montana resident, and has even donated hundreds of thousands toward building skateparks around the state.

Click here to see screenshots of the Pearl Jam tour dates, which also include special tour logos for Missoula, Seattle, Chicago and Boston.

