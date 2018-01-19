Bozeman announces timing change in hopes of passing justice bond

BOZEMAN- The city of Bozeman announced Friday a new change in hopes of successfully passing a cops and courts bond that was shot down by voters last year.

Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus is pushing for a bond that would create an expanded police and courts facility on the current Law and Justice Center campus. The Bozeman Chronicle reported earlier in January that the facility has a $28 million estimated price tag. Voters have previously voted down a similar request.

Andrus and the Gallatin County Commission say they're placing the new bond on the November ballot. The November ballot was already slated to run a request for a $20 million Open Space Bond. In hopes that the cops and courts bond will pass, the county and mayor are asking the Gallatin Valley Land Trust to move the Open Space Bond to the spring primary ballot.

Andrus declined to offer many more details on the bond, saying the press conference called this afternoon was intended primarily to explain the timing of the 2018 bond proposals.