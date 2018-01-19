Bozeman announces timing change in hopes of passing justice bond

UPDATE: The boy has been found.
ARLEE- No charges are filed in the shooting that led to the death of an Arlee man on Wednesday.
Neighbors say they're not surprised that a shooting took place at the home on Sanders Street where Leonard Peak Jr., 49, died on Jan. 17.
Jon Abarr has been disavowed by the Montana Democrat Party because of his ties to the KKK.
Good news for Montanans seeking out another brew!
After the state of Montana struggled with a surprising $227 million budget deficit in 2017, many are wondering why the state's revenue is so weak at a time when the economy is growing. An economist says it's largely due to Montana's reliance on income tax.
Next Thursday, Bill Pullman and director Jared Moshe will be in town to debut their new movie, “The Ballad of Lefty Brown” at the Emerson Crawford Theater.
