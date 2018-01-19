Pedestrian hit by van in Billings dies of injuries

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A man who was struck by a minivan in Billings has died of his injuries.



The Billings Gazette reports 53-year-old Terry Dubbs was struck while crossing Central Avenue at 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 5. Deputy Yellowstone County Coroner R.L. Hoffman says Dubbs died Tuesday.



Police say the driver called 911 and cooperated with investigators. He said he did not see Dubbs, who was wearing dark clothing.



Officers said Dubbs suffered a serious head injury in the collision.



___



Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)