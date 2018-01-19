Montana to lose $20M in revenues due to federal tax reform

According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
Last summer a woman accused Echeverria brutally beating her, leaving her covered in blood on the bathroom floor of a hotel room.
Last summer a woman accused Echeverria brutally beating her, leaving her covered in blood on the bathroom floor of a hotel room.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A man who was struck by a minivan in Billings has died of his injuries. The Billings Gazette reports 53-year-old Terry Dubbs was struck while crossing Central Avenue at 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 5. Deputy Yellowstone County Coroner R.L. Hoffman says Dubbs died Tuesday. Police say the driver called 911 and cooperated with investigators. He said he did not see Dubbs, who was wearing dark clothing. Officers said Dubbs suffered a serio...
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A man who was struck by a minivan in Billings has died of his injuries. The Billings Gazette reports 53-year-old Terry Dubbs was struck while crossing Central Avenue at 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 5. Deputy Yellowstone County Coroner R.L. Hoffman says Dubbs died Tuesday. Police say the driver called 911 and cooperated with investigators. He said he did not see Dubbs, who was wearing dark clothing. Officers said Dubbs suffered a serio...
Montana's budget director says the state will lose about $20 million in state general fund revenues during the 2019 biennium because of federal tax reform.
Montana's budget director says the state will lose about $20 million in state general fund revenues during the 2019 biennium because of federal tax reform.
According to a press release, James Grunke, who's served as president and CEO of MEP since the organization was founded will be returning to Boise. He's lived in Boise and commuted to Missoula each week while working for MEP.
According to a press release, James Grunke, who's served as president and CEO of MEP since the organization was founded will be returning to Boise. He's lived in Boise and commuted to Missoula each week while working for MEP.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
ARLEE- No charges are filed in the shooting that led to the death of an Arlee man on Wednesday.
ARLEE- No charges are filed in the shooting that led to the death of an Arlee man on Wednesday.
Neighbors say they're not surprised that a shooting took place at the home on Sanders Street where Leonard Peak Jr., 49, died on Jan. 17.
Neighbors say they're not surprised that a shooting took place at the home on Sanders Street where Leonard Peak Jr., 49, died on Jan. 17.
Jon Abarr has been disavowed by the Montana Democrat Party because of his ties to the KKK.
Jon Abarr is a Republican turned Democrat, but is not garnering any love from his new party because of his former ties to the KKK
After the state of Montana struggled with a surprising $227 million budget deficit in 2017, many are wondering why the state's revenue is so weak at a time when the economy is growing. An economist says it's largely due to Montana's reliance on income tax.
After the state of Montana struggled with a surprising $227 million budget deficit in 2017, many are wondering why the state's revenue is so weak at a time when the economy is growing. An economist says it's largely due to Montana's reliance on income tax.
The former majority of the Montana State House faced sentencing today after being indicted on federal drug charges.
The former majority of the Montana State House faced sentencing today after being indicted on federal drug charges.
A man involved in a Jan. 17 fatal shooting on Sanders Street in Arlee has been released from custody. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, they're treating the shooting as a case of self defense.
A man involved in a Jan. 17 fatal shooting on Sanders Street in Arlee has been released from custody. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, they're treating the shooting as a case of self defense.