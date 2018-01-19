Montana to lose $20M in revenues due to federal tax reform

ARLEE- No charges are filed in the shooting that led to the death of an Arlee man on Wednesday.

Neighbors say they're not surprised that a shooting took place at the home on Sanders Street where Leonard Peak Jr., 49, died on Jan. 17.

Jon Abarr is a Republican turned Democrat, but is not garnering any love from his new party because of his former ties to the KKK

After the state of Montana struggled with a surprising $227 million budget deficit in 2017, many are wondering why the state's revenue is so weak at a time when the economy is growing. An economist says it's largely due to Montana's reliance on income tax.

A man involved in a Jan. 17 fatal shooting on Sanders Street in Arlee has been released from custody. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, they're treating the shooting as a case of self defense.

HELENA- Lewis and Clark Brewing Company is the first brewery in the state and possibly the country to accept bitcoin as payment. In a release for the Bitcoin Bitter English-style ale, the brewery announced plans to accept the digital currency as payment. According to the Facebook event, the price of a growler of Bitcoin Bitter will be based on the current value of a bitcoin: "We will also be having some fun for a limited time by varying the price of growler fills on our new Bit...