Head of Missoula Economic Partnership resigning

MISSOULA- The head of the Missoula Economic Partnership will resign at the end of January.

According to a press release, James Grunke, who's served as president and CEO of MEP since the organization was founded will be returning to Boise for work. He's lived in Boise and commuted to Missoula each week while working for MEP.

Missoula Mayor John Engen established MEP in 2011 to create a group with a specific mission of bringing new employers to establish offices in the Missoula area.

One of MEP's recent projects was to help the technology company Class Pass open its third office in Missoula.

The city is hosting an open house in honor of Grunke in the Florence Building lobby on Wednesday, January 24 from 4-6 PM.