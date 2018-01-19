New developments in the Cascade County kidnapping case

Michael Echeverria appeared in Cascade County court Wednesday to hear his trial date, which is set for June 4th.

Echeverria is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, partner or family member assault, robbery and theft. Last summer a woman accused him brutally beating her, leaving her covered in blood on the bathroom floor of a hotel room.

Robert Fuentes, a friend of Michael Echeverria, was arrested at Echeverria's bail hearing for tampering with witnesses. According to the police report, the victim in Echeverria's case was contacted on December 7 by a third party who told her Robert Fuentes wanted to speak with her. The victim was concerned about calling Fuentes on her own so she went to the police station and called him in the presence of a detective.

Charging documents say during the conversation, Fuentes asked the victim what they "could do to change that" referring to the order of protection the victim has against Echeverria. Fuentes continued by saying when her (the victim's) deception was exposed at trial she would be charged with a felony and no one wants that. He told the victim she was angry and wasn't thinking right.

Additionally, charging documents state Fuentes told the victim that "his family and I want this to be over" and "the family is willing to do whatever you want to alleviate this." He said Echeverria was charged with seven felonies and insinuated that the victim could settle this with Echeverria being charged with fewer felonies.

Fuentes asked the state to reduce bail from $70,000 to $10,000.

Judge Parker heard arguments from both the state and the defense, including a suggestion that Fuentes be placed under house arrest in California. The judge decided to keep his bail at the $70,000. Judge Parker said he would revisit the issue once the defense researches house arrest programs to ensure that Fuentes would come back to Montana for to all of his court dates.