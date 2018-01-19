UPDATE: Nine year old boy found - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UPDATE: Nine year old boy found

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: The boy has been found.

Police in Missoula are asking for the public's help in finding a nine year old boy. The boy was last seen Thursday night at the Stephens Center, wearing a black sweater, green boots and orange gloves.

If you see the boy, police are asking people to call 911.

More updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

